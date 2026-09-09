KARACHI: Pakistan raised petrol and diesel prices again on Wednesday as global oil prices approached $100 a barrel, with high-speed diesel posting a sixth consecutive increase and petrol a second amid renewed fighting across the Gulf.

The government increased the price of petrol by Rs5.58 ($0.02) per liter to Rs364.35 ($1.30) and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs4.18 to Rs385.95 ($1.38), according to a notification issued by the Energy Ministry. The new prices took effect on Sept. 9.

Pakistan traditionally reviewed petroleum prices every fortnight but shifted to weekly revisions after the US-Israel war with Iran erupted on Feb. 28, before moving to daily adjustments in July as persistent volatility in global oil markets complicated pricing.

“Based on revised petroleum pricing mechanism, issued by Federal Government, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has revised the ex-depot prices of the petroleum products for 9th September 2026,” the ministry said in the notification.

The latest adjustment marked the sixth consecutive increase in HSD prices, which have risen by Rs15.54 per liter since Sept. 1, while petrol rose for a second successive revision, taking its cumulative increase over the past two adjustments to Rs18.48 per liter.

Global oil prices rose for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as renewed attacks across the Middle East heightened concerns about supply disruptions. Brent crude futures rose 1.4 percent to $99.33 a barrel by 0212 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was also up 1.4 percent at $94.34.

The latest escalation has seen US forces strike multiple Iranian oil tankers, while Tehran said it targeted a US military base in Jordan and ships near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran-backed Houthis also launched drone and missile attacks on Saudi cities and energy facilities on Tuesday, injuring 73 people and threatening to draw another major Gulf oil producer deeper into the conflict.

Changes in petroleum prices have a direct impact on inflation in Pakistan. Petrol is widely used in private vehicles, motorcycles and rickshaws, while diesel is a key fuel for heavy transport, agriculture, power generation and large generators.