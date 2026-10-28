Ali Al-Zaidi aims to enhance political, economic cooperation between the neighboring countries

Syrian president highlights historic opportunity to strengthen ties, develop robust economies that protect shared interests

DUBAI: Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi arrived in Syria on Wednesday at the head of a high-level delegation for an official visit, as the two countries seek to strengthen political and economic cooperation. Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa said Syria and Iraq had a historic opportunity to deepen ties, strengthen state institutions and build strong economies capable of protecting their shared interests. In an interview with Iraq’s Dijlah TV on Tuesday, Al-Sharaa highlighted opportunities to expand cooperation in trade, energy, agriculture, water and transport, describing Syria as a strategic gateway for Iraq to the Mediterranean and Western markets. He called for linking Iraq’s Grand Faw Port to Syria’s Tartus Port and improving land transport routes connecting the two countries with regional markets. Trade and transport between Syria and Iraq have grown rapidly over the past six to seven months, with more than 100,000 transit trucks and 40,000 import and export trucks crossing between the countries, he said. Al-Sharaa also highlighted plans to expand energy cooperation, including oil pipeline projects, refinery development and the rehabilitation of related infrastructure. He said rebuilding pipelines to Syria’s Baniyas port would benefit both countries, adding that Iraqi investment in Syria had already begun in sectors including cement. On political and security issues, Al-Sharaa urged support for Al-Zaidi’s efforts to combat corruption and ensure that weapons remain under state control. He added that decisions on war and peace should rest with the state and that military and security institutions should operate under a unified legal framework. The Syrian president also said the two countries should work together to address shared water and agricultural challenges, improve food production and facilitate travel between their populations. Al-Sharaa said the two peoples had endured decades of war, sectarian conflict and authoritarian rule, calling for closer cooperation to promote stability, economic development and the eventual return of refugees. He also confirmed that discussions had taken place with Iraqi judicial officials over detainees transferred to Baghdad by coalition forces. The two sides had agreed to develop a program to assess the cases, including those of Syrian nationals who may be eligible to return to Syria, he said.