Investigation focused on oil smuggling in Jurf Al-Sakher.

The area is a known stronghold of the Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah group.

BAGHDAD: Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi dismissed nine officials on Saturday, following an investigation into allegations of oil smuggling in the Jurf Al-Sakher area, a stronghold of the Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah group. “In light of the investigation’s findings,” Zaidi “ordered that all individuals accused of involvement in oil smuggling operations be referred to the judiciary,” his military spokesman Sabah Al-Numan said, without identifying the suspects. The premier “also ordered the dismissal” of nine officials including from the security and oil sectors.