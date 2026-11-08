US Treasury has asked Iraq to close all border crossings with Iran except for two as part of Washington’s policy of ‌increasing economic ‌pressure on Tehran, minister said

BAGHDAD: Iraq has reached ​understandings with the United States to allow Iraqi oil exports through the Strait of ‌Hormuz via ‌a ​shipping ‌lane ⁠near ​Oman, Foreign ⁠Minister Fuad Hussein said in an interview with Al Jazeera. He said ⁠Iraq’s losses from ‌the ‌Iran war ​and ‌disruptions to oil ‌exports had reached $60 billion. Iraq’s oil exports recovered in October ‌after a sharp drop the previous ⁠month. ⁠Exports rose to about 3.5 million barrels per day from 2.65 million bpd in September, according to Iraqi energy ​officials. The US Treasury has asked Iraq to close all border crossings with Iran except for two as part of Washington’s policy of ‌increasing economic ‌pressure on Tehran, Hussein said in the interview. One of the exceptions is in the Kurdistan region. “There are many official ‌and ‌unofficial border crossings with Iran, ‌and closing all ‌of them would be difficult and would affect our economy. The Americans ‌are still demanding the closure of the crossings, and we are currently in discussions with them,” he said. Last month, Iraq closed the busy Sheeb border crossing with Iran to review security and install detection equipment to stop smuggling.