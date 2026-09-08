DUBAI: Iran will continue its resistance with ​strength until "aggressors" become regretful and its rights are defended, President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday, pointing ‌to a ‌less ​conciliatory ‌tone ⁠from ​Tehran.

"The Islamic ⁠Republic of Iran has always been against war and has considered the ⁠preservation of people's ‌interests ‌and regional security ​to ‌lie in refraining ‌from conflict. However, just as it has boldly risen to ‌defend against aggression up to this ⁠day, ⁠it will continue this resistance with strength until aggressors become regretful and will remain guardian of people's rights," Pezeshkian posted on ​X.