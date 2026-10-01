Iran has denied claims that the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered its UN delegation to leave after stalled negotiations.

NEW YORK: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran would never shy away from dialogue, even as the United States had targeted Iran several times, Tasnim reported on Thursday. Iran had denied a report that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered its delegation to the UN General Assembly to leave the US immediately after negotiations on an agreement to end the war reached an impasse. Axios reported that Rubio asked members of the Iranian delegation to leave the country on Monday following the breakdown of negotiations, according to a report cited by Asharq News. Those reportedly asked to depart included Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who arrived in Doha on Tuesday from New York while traveling back to Tehran. Iran's mission to the UN disputed the account, saying the delegation's departure had been planned in advance. The mission said its officials left New York on Monday evening according to a schedule that had already been communicated to the US State Department on Sept. 17. "Having achieved nothing, the State Department resorted to promoting baseless reports," the Iranian mission said. The conflicting accounts come amid diplomatic efforts surrounding the war and attempts to reach an agreement to end the conflict.