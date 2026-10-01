HAMBURG: Tunisia’s state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase about 100,000 metric tons of durum wheat, European traders said on Thursday.

The origin is optional and the deadline for submission of price offers is Friday, October 2.

The durum is ⁠sought in four ⁠25,000-ton consignments.

Shipment is sought between November 5 and December 25 if sourced from the Black Sea region, east Europe or the Mediterranean ⁠region; between November 1 and December 20 if sourced from west Europe or between October 25 and December 15 if from the United States, Canada or South America

Traders said the agency repeated previous warnings that its purchases are sourced from ⁠optional ⁠origins.

For sellers of Black Sea grains, the supplier may not invoke force majeure under any circumstances because of the current disruptions due to the Russian war in Ukraine and must source grains from alternative origins if Black Sea supplies are unavailable