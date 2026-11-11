Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Turkiye for a UN climate summit

The 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) is taking place in Antalya

TEHRAN: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Turkiye on Wednesday to attend a UN conference on climate, state media reported. “Pezeshkian arrived in Antalya a few minutes ago to attend the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31),” the official IRNA news agency said. “On the sidelines of the summit, the president will meet and hold discussions with the leaders and officials of the participating countries,” it added. “During the conference, we will discuss the actions taken by America and Israel to destroy the environment,” Pezeshkian said before leaving Tehran.