The US Embassy in Yemen claims Houthi assertions of a blockade are merely slogans to justify attacks against the Yemeni government and Saudi Arabia.

The only blockade affecting Yemen is believed to be the Houthi-imposed blockade on the city of Taiz.

DUBAI: The US Embassy in Yemen said repeated Houthi claims that Yemen is under a blockade were “just slogans” used to justify attacks against the internationally recognized government and Saudi Arabia on Iran’s orders. Embassy spokesman Khaled Wolfsberg said the only blockade was one imposed by the Houthis on the city of Taiz. He made the remarks in a video statement posted by the embassy on X on Tuesday. Wolfsberg questioned Houthi claims that Yemen was under a blockade, saying 272 commercial ships had unloaded cargo at the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Isa between January and September 2026, according to UN figures. Food, fuel and other essential goods continued to enter the country, he said, adding that “there was no blockade.” He also accused the Houthis of rejecting a compromise to resume civilian flights from Sanaa to Jordan, despite their calls to reopen the airport for passengers, including patients. Instead, they insisted on flights to destinations worldwide, he said. “By everywhere, they meant direct flights to Iran,” Wolfsberg said.