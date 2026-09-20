TEHRAN: Iran’s economy contracted by more than 10 percent during the Middle East war, which began with US-Israeli attacks in late February that unleashed turmoil and battered the Islamic republic’s economy.

The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 10.1 percent year-on-year from late March to late June, a period known in Iran as the first quarter of the Persian calendar, according to the Statistical Center of Iran on Sunday.