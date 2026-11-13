Yemeni military spokesperson said the latest strike demonstrated that the militia posed a threat to civilians across Yemen, regardless of their location

He warned that the attacks would not deter government forces from carrying out their military operations

AL-MUKALLA: Houthi forces launched ballistic missiles targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Yemen’s interim capital Aden on Friday, Yemeni military spokesperson said. Majed Al-Nuzaili described the attack as a “serious escalation” that threatened the safety of residents and held the Iran-backed militia responsible for its consequences. He accused the Houthis of repeatedly targeting civilian areas and vital infrastructure in response to battlefield losses, describing such attacks as violations of international humanitarian law. The spokesperson said the latest strike demonstrated that the militia posed a threat to civilians across Yemen, regardless of their location. He reaffirmed that government forces would continue Operation “Dawn of Yemen” and take necessary measures to counter Houthi attacks while protecting civilians and state institutions in accordance with international humanitarian law. Al-Nuzaili warned that the attacks would not deter government forces from carrying out their military operations. “Every attack on the Yemeni people and their security will have consequences,” he said. The reported attack follows a series of Houthi missile strikes on Aden, including an Oct. 28 attack on the city’s international airport that injured civilians, damaged infrastructure and disrupted flights, according to Yemeni authorities. The renewed fighting has deepened Yemen’s humanitarian crisis. The UN said on Thursday that more than 333,000 people had been displaced across the country since August, including more than 140,000 sheltering in Taiz governorate, where fighting has disrupted humanitarian access and essential services.