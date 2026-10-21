A ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia hit Aden airport

Houthi forces also targeted a military base at Al-Rayyan airport in Al-Mukalla

DUBAI: A ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia struck Aden airport on Wednesday, according to Al-Arabiya, which reported an explosion and smoke rising from the site. The missile struck the runway, the channel’s correspondent said, adding that the Yemeni government was expected to issue a statement on the incident. Separately, Houthi forces targeted a military base at Al-Rayyan airport in the southern city of Al-Mukalla, which is controlled by Yemen’s government, two military officials told AFP. “The Houthis used missiles and drones to target a military base housing forces from the coalition at Al-Rayyan airport,” one of the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.