Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the country is prepared for diplomacy while also emphasizing its readiness to defend itself

Araghchi expressed a commitment to seek a dignified and peaceful resolution to ongoing conflicts

Iran is ready for diplomacy but will defend itself, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote in an article ‌published ‌in the ‌Financial Times on Wednesday. “While Iran is firmly committed to seeking a dignified peaceful resolution to the ‌conflict, ‌we are ‌also fully ‌prepared to defend ourselves,” he wrote. He said the ‌White House had shown no willingness to reach an understanding and that there was little reason to expect progress now.