ANKARA: Turkiye, Qatar, Pakistan, and Indonesia signed an agreement on Wednesday to ​boost defense cooperation and strengthen defensive capabilities, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said the countries signed the “Badr Memorandum of Understanding” in Doha as a sign of their desire to further deepen ‌cooperation and develop ‌partnerships.

“The agreement holds ​substantial ‌economic ⁠importance,” ​it said, adding ⁠the accord sought to foster cooperation in military production, boost military capabilities, and help collaboration in technical military training, research and development.

“By leveraging the unique military production capabilities of each country, ⁠the initiative will facilitate cooperation ‌and integration, enhance ‌defense industrial capacities, and ​enable the fulfillment of ‌the needs of allied and friendly ‌nations,” it added.

Turkiye, which has NATO’s second-largest army and a robust defense industry, has been helping Gulf nations, including Qatar, where it ‌has a military base, bolster their defenses amid the Iran war.

In ⁠August, ⁠it signed a mutual defense pact with nuclear-armed Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, under which an attack on one party constitutes an attack on all. Ankara also has close ties with Indonesia, notably in the defense industry.

The ministry said the Badr accord would strengthen ties between the countries’ defense ​industries and ​bolster collaboration to promote security and achieve shared objectives.