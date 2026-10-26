Over 3,000 individuals displaced due to Israeli military operations in Hebron

Hebron’s municipality reported that among the displaced are more than 200 infants

RAMALLAH: More than 3,000 people have been displaced by an Israeli military operation in Hebron after a deadly attack by Palestinian gunmen last week, the city’s authorities said Monday. The municipality in Hebron, the occupied West Bank’s biggest city, said in a statement that 3,189 people including more than 200 infants had been displaced by the ongoing operation that began Saturday. It follows Friday’s attack when two Palestinian gunmen killed two soldiers at a checkpoint near the city, days before Tuesday’s Israeli elections. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged a major operation in the West Bank immediately after the attack, which ended when the gunmen were killed in a shootout. Israeli troops entered the neighborhood of Ein Deir Baha, where the two assailants lived, and ordered residents to pack up and leave. A convoy of Israeli military and police vehicles accompanied by soldiers was seen in Hebron on Sunday, making its way down a street blocked to civilian traffic by parked cars and motorbikes, AFP images showed.