Funding agreement signed by Greece’s consul general in Jerusalem and the Palestinian Authority’s minister of finance

Financial support to be managed through EU program established by the European Commission in 2008 to help fund vital services for Palestinians

LONDON: Greece has pledged €600,000 ($671,000) to support Palestinian hospitals in occupied East Jerusalem, the Palestinian Authority said on Monday. The agreement was signed by the consul general of Greece in Jerusalem, Dimitrios Angelosopoulos, and the Palestinian Authority’s minister of finance and planning, Estephan Salameh, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported. The money will be paid through the EU’s Pegase program, a financial mechanism established by the European Commission in 2008 through which the Palestinian Authority receives EU support to help pay public-sector salaries and fund services in vital sectors such as education and healthcare. The Office of the European Union Representative in Jerusalem will implement the agreement with the Palestinian Authority. In April, European nations provided €9.29 million of aid to fund medical services for Palestinians in Jerusalem. The Augusta Victoria Hospital and other healthcare facilities in the city, including Al-Makassed Islamic Charitable Society Hospital, provide specialized treatment for patients referred by medics in the West Bank or Gaza who lack the necessary supplies or equipment to provide the required care. The EU has reportedly provided more than €225 million since 2013 to cover the cost of such referrals for Palestinian patients who require treatment for cancer and other conditions.