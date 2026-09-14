Protests broke out across parts of Syria on Sunday over a government decision to raise fuel prices, with demonstrators blocking roads and demanding that the increases be scrapped as the cost of living continues to bite. In the Aleppo countryside, footage emerging online showed protesters take to the streets in Azaz and Al-Bab, chanting against the price hikes and closing roads in a show of opposition to the decision. Protesters also blocked the M5 international highway near Maarat al-Nu’man in southern Idlib countryside, according to videos and images circulating online that showed burning tires on the road. The protests came a day after Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir said the “increase was needed to bridge a temporary gap between the cost of securing petroleum products and their domestic selling prices,” state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported. He said Syria was producing around 102,000 barrels of oil per day, compared with domestic demand of about 325,000 barrels, leaving the government reliant on imports to make up the shortfall. The Energy Ministry also said it would continue reviewing fuel prices in response to changes in global markets, while working to expand refining and storage capacity over the longer term.