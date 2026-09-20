The French citizens are part of a larger group of 47 who were transferred from Syria to Iraq last year

Human rights concerns are raised regarding the potential for the death penalty for the French nationals on trial

BAGHDAD: Six French nationals are due to stand trial in Iraq on Sunday, as the country assumes responsibility for prosecuting thousands of suspected Daesh group members. Iraq’s prisons, already packed with Daesh suspects, have received thousands more detainees transferred since last year from neighboring Syria. An Iraqi judicial source told AFP on Thursday that six French nationals were scheduled to stand trial on Sunday. Their identities remain unclear, but they are part of a group of 47 French citizens transferred from Syria last year. The larger group includes Adrien Guihal, who claimed responsibility for the 2016 Nice attack for Daesh. The jihadist group swept across Syria and Iraq in 2014, committing massacres and forcing women and girls into sexual slavery. Iraq, backed by US-led forces, proclaimed victory over Daesh in 2017, and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces ultimately defeated the group in Syria two years later. Iraq is nonetheless still reckoning with the legacy left behind by the group, with mass graves and testimonies of Daesh brutality yet to be investigated. For years, its courts have handed down hundreds of execution orders and life sentences to those convicted of terrorism offenses, including foreign fighters. Contentious issue In 2019, 11 French nationals received death sentences that were later commuted to life in prison. Some human rights groups have denounced terrorism trials in Iraq as rushed and lacking due process. In France, which has been the target of repeated jihadist attacks, repatriation of Daesh suspects and their family members has been a contentious issue. French lawyers on Thursday urged the repatriation of the French nationals detained in Iraq, warning that they could face the death penalty. In February, over 5,700 Daesh detainees from more than 60 countries were transferred to Iraq by the United States, after years held in Syrian prisons overseen by Kurdish-led forces. Among them were at least five French nationals, some of whom were minors when their parents joined Daesh. Earlier this month, Iraq’s judiciary said it had completed their interrogation and that the cases would proceed to trial. It added that more than 450 Syrians would be released after investigations found no evidence warranting legal action against them. In April, Iraq handed over two detained foreigners, from Finland and the United States, to their countries after they were cleared of suspicion.