Many sub-Saharan migrants in Tunisia face increasingly harsh conditions following a speech by President Kais Saied in 2023 in which he said “hordes of illegal migrants” were posing a demographic threat

TUNIS: Less than a year after arriving in Tunisia, Michael Oppona had not planned to return to Ghana. But, faced with increasingly harsh pressure from local authorities, he is among thousands of sub-Saharan migrants seeking to head home. Many, like Oppona, have registered for a free return to their countries of origin. But humanitarians say many migrants and refugees are being pushed out against their will. Oppona, 37, had crossed the Sahara with his wife and two toddlers before arriving in Tunis but Europe proved out of reach after a 2023 deal with Tunis to curb migrant departures. “The people here, the government... they treat us like we’re not human,” said Oppona, waiting for a “voluntary return” appointment near the International Organization for Migration headquarters in Tunis. Many sub-Saharan migrants in Tunisia face increasingly harsh conditions following a speech by President Kais Saied in 2023 in which he said “hordes of illegal migrants” were posing a demographic threat. The IOM told AFP it had helped 4,965 migrants return to their countries of origin from January 1 to August 31. The IOM’s program is separate from a namesake program run by the Tunisian government, and operates a major “return hub” near the city of Sfax. Authorities did not respond to several requests by AFP for interviews and a visit the center. UNCLEAR CONDITIONS In June, a Tunisian National Guard official told AFP that nearly 5,000 migrants had been sent to their home countries in the preceding 12 months and that “near-daily” return flights were now scheduled. But humanitarian sources say these returns should not be considered “voluntary,” arguing that socio-economic and political pressures including racism were deliberately forcing migrants to leave Tunisia. “These are clearly expulsions,” one source said. Humanitarian sources also said migrants were at times coerced to leave even when it was unsafe for them in their home country. “Authorities say that migrants stay at the so-called ‘return hubs’ for about two weeks, whereas we know that that process can take months, especially with people without documentation,” one said. The sources also said the conditions in which migrants were held were unclear, adding that some might have been sent to the wrong country. “We’ve seen that more people have been arriving in Libya lately,” one said. UN experts in July said they were alarmed by an “alleged system of mass detention, expulsion and trafficking” at the Tunisia-Libya border. Neither Tunisian nor Libyan authorities have commented on the allegations. The humanitarian sources to whom AFP spoke also raised concerns over the lack of official information regarding the government’s return program. “We don’t know how the authorities have been repatriating people who hold no documents, for example,” one source said. ‘MORE PRESSURE NOW’ More than 40 global NGOs have said that refugees and migrants in Tunisia faced harsh mistreatment, including rape, according to testimonies they gathered. In a joint statement in July, the NGOs — including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International — said “refugees, asylum seekers and migrants have faced racist violence” in Tunisia, added to “arbitrary detention, collective expulsions, abuse, torture and other ill-treatment.” Their statement marked the three-year anniversary of a controversial deal the European Union signed with Tunisia to provide Tunis with financing, equipment and training to stop irregular departures. The groups said the deal came at “a significant cost to human rights and dignity” and called the EU “complicit.” Campaigners say Tunisia’s crackdown on organizations that supported migrants, compounded by the suspension of the UN refugee agency’s operations in 2024, have barred thousands from receiving help. Using pseudonyms, 24-year-old Moussa and 22-year-old Karim from Guinea also waited for an IOM “voluntary return” appointment in Tunis. The two friends said they came to Tunis three years ago with one aim: to cross to Europe. “But it’s impossible to go now, and impossible to stay,” said Karim. Moussa said there was “more pressure now,” his voice shaking. “You’re not free. The police prevent you from going anywhere — to work or get something to eat,” he said. “So why not go back home?“