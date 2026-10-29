Rescue teams evacuated 375 families from flooded displacement camps across Aleppo, Latakia, Hama, Homs, Raqqa, and Deir Ezzor

One fatality was reported from a traffic accident in western Raqqa due to the flooding conditions

LONDON: Rescue teams in the Syrian Arab Republic helped 15 people and evacuated about 375 families from flooded displacement camps after heavy rain and flash floods swept across six provinces, the Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management said Thursday. The floods damaged roads, bridges and public facilities in Aleppo, Raqqa, Deir Ezzor, Hama, Homs and Latakia provinces. One person was reported killed in a traffic accident in the western Raqqa countryside, the ministry said, citing preliminary information. Teams carried out 165 emergency response operations as of 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving more than 350 emergency reports. The ministry said crews prioritized life-threatening situations before addressing property damage and restoring access to roads and essential facilities. In the Raqqa countryside, crews evacuated about 375 families from the Sahlat Al-Banat, Al-Younani and Al-Maqass displacement camps after floodwaters entered the sites. They also rescued people trapped in vehicles, including on the Raqqa-Aleppo road. Elsewhere in the province, an earthen drainage crossing collapsed in Kasrat Surour, leaving residents surrounded by floodwaters. Emergency teams responded to the area, where more than 100 families were estimated to have been affected. The flooding also left seven bridges, culverts and unpaved roads unusable, disrupting transport and access to affected communities, the ministry said. Crews used engineering equipment to secure the area around Ratla Bridge in the Raqqa countryside and reopen the road. They also responded to damage at the al-Kantari and Al-Salmani bridges and the Kasrat Surour crossing. In neighboring Deir Ezzor province, three bridges spanning seasonal waterways were taken out of service. Alongside the rescue and road-clearing efforts, Civil Defense teams pumped water from more than 150 homes and public facilities, including two hospitals, schools and bakeries. Crews also cleared drainage channels and responded to weather-related traffic accidents. The flooding followed thunderstorms that brought hail and strong wind gusts to Raqqa, Hasakah, Deir Ezzor, eastern Homs, Hama and Aleppo, causing waterways to overflow and forcing road closures. Emergency operations were continuing on Thursday, the ministry said, while Civil Defense teams along Syria’s coast stepped up preparations for further heavy rain.