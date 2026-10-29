Britain's PM said he discussed the issue ⁠with President Trump last week

LONDON: Prime Minister Andy Burnham said ​on Thursday that Britain was "doing everything we can" to support the reopening ‌of the ‌Strait ​of ‌Hormuz, ⁠amid ​the impact of ⁠the Iran war. "We are doing everything that we can ⁠to de-escalate ‌the situation, ‌to support ​the ‌full reopening ‌of the Strait of Hormuz," Burnham told reporters, saying ‌that he had discussed the issue ⁠with ⁠US President Donald Trump last week. He added: "But, of course, it's without any nuclear capability in Iran." His comments came as Iran's military claimed at least four tankers had caught fire after hitting mines while attempting to navigate the Strait of Hormuz. The US military said on Wednesday that it had cleared key routes through the waterway from mines.American forces have helped establish a protected corridor for ships passing through the strait, which Iran attempted to block earlier in the year.Iran has in recent weeks ramped up efforts to attack shipping in the waterway and wider Gulf region in an attempt to to put pressure on the US.