The incident occurred in the Soma district of Manisa province

The collapse took place on Thursday and has heightened concerns about mine safety in the region

ISTANBUL: Turkish rescuers on Friday recovered the bodies of three miners trapped in a mine collapse in western Turkiye, raising the death toll to five, local authorities said. “The search and rescue operations carried out after the mine collapse in Soma district have ended and the bodies of the three mine workers who were trapped have been recovered,” the local governor’s office said on X. The collapse occurred on Thursday at a mine in Manisa province, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) northeast of the resort city of Izmir. Authorities said seven workers were caught in the accident. Rescue teams recovered the bodies of two miners from the site while two others were rescued and taken to hospital, leaving three trapped inside the mine, the justice minister wrote on X. Their bodies were recovered early Friday, bringing the death toll to five. Soma was the site of Turkiye’s deadliest mining disaster in 2014, when 301 miners died from carbon monoxide poisoning following an underground fire triggered by an explosion.