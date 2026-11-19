The cause of the explosion is currently unknown

Local authorities suspect it may be linked to recent sabotage attacks

DAMASCUS: An explosion hit a new gas pipeline in eastern Syria on Thursday, authorities said, following a series of sabotage attacks as authorities work to restore security after the country’s civil war. “An explosion of unknown origin occurred in the gas pipeline that passes through the locality of Ruwaished” in Deir Ezzor, the province’s director of disaster management Ziad Al-Abboud told state news agency SANA. He said “specialized teams from the Ministry of Energy closed the safety valves to prevent any additional gas leaks,” without specifying the extent of the damage. Several acts of sabotage against oil and gas pipelines have been reported by authorities in recent months, particularly in Syria’s north and northeast. On October 1, a major explosion on a gas pipeline near the capital Damascus caused three power stations to be taken out of service. In late September, a blast on a pipeline in the east of the country interrupted gas supplies to power plants. Syria’s production of oil, gas and electricity has been heavily affected by its 13-year civil war, which ended in 2024 with an Islamist coalition ousting longtime ruler Bashar Assad. Before the conflict, Syria produced 30 million cubic meters of gas per day for electricity generation, but today that figure is down to only 8.5 million. The nation’s current estimated needs are between 22 and 25 million cubic meters per day, according to Energy Minister Mohammad Al-Bashir. In June, Syria signed a contract with US energy giant ConocoPhillips to develop its gas sector, part of a push to attract investors to modernize infrastructure.