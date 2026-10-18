Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot reported attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian civilians and European officials, including a French mayor

The EU calls for full accountability and effective measures to prevent further violence and harassment against Palestinians

BRUSSELS: The European Union “strongly condemns” attacks by violent settlers in the West Bank, including against European diplomats, the bloc’s foreign policy spokesperson said on Sunday. The ‌statement came ‌a day ‌after Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian civilians, European diplomats and a French mayor in the occupied West Bank. “We ‌take ‌positive note of ‌statements by several ‌Israeli representatives who condemned the attacks but we expect full accountability as ‌well as effective measures to prevent continued acts of violence and violent harassment against Palestinians, including during the ongoing olive harvest season, as well as against journalists,” the EU spokesperson said.