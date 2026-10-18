Egyptian presidency says continuing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tensions

CAIRO: Egypt ​will provide ‌Saudi ‌Arabia ​with all ‌necessary ⁠and ​possible support ⁠to ⁠defend ‌its ‌security ​and stability, ‌its ‌presidency ‌said on Sunday. The Egyptian presidency also said it will continue and intensify political and diplomatic efforts in coordination with regional and international parties to contribute to de-escalation and crisis resolution. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi earlier requested the Egyptian parliament to hold an emergency session and give him authority take any acts of defense if requested by Saudi Arabia. Egypt would take any measures necessary to protect and defend Saudi Arabia if the kingdom requested it in line with the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Sisi said at a military academy graduation ceremony. Attacks targeting Saudi Arabia undermine Arab and Egyptian national security, stressing Egypt’s rejection of any threat to the kingdom’s security and stability, he added.