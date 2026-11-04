El-Sisi urged all sides to create space for dialogue and reach a political consensus

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Tuesday reaffirmed Cairo’s rejection of any threat to the security and stability of Saudi Arabia or other Gulf states, saying Arab national security was indivisible. El-Sisi made the remarks at a joint press conference in Cairo with Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar, where he also called for de-escalation in the crisis between Iran and the US. “I further emphasize Egypt’s full support for and solidarity with the Arab countries, stemming from Egypt’s firmly established position that Arab national security is indivisible and constitutes an integral whole,” he said. El-Sisi urged all sides to create space for dialogue and reach a political consensus that addressed their main demands and concerns. He said Egypt would continue working with regional and international partners to prevent renewed military action and its humanitarian and economic consequences. Expressing confidence in US President Donald Trump, El-Sisi said: “I am certain that he will spare no effort and will provide all possible support and assistance to mediators to reach the best available settlement, thereby sparing the region further suffering and offering its peoples the hope for a better life.” Egypt has stepped up diplomatic contacts this week in support of regional de-escalation. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Nader Zaki told Arab News that Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty had held intensive talks with the parties to the crisis and warned that continued US-Iran tensions would harm the region. Former foreign minister Mohamed El-Orabi told Arab News that Egypt had made clear its solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its rejection of any attacks against the Kingdom. He said Abdelatty had contacted all sides in recent days, urged de-escalation and emphasized the need for a political solution. El-Sisi also received a telephone call from Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa on Tuesday. The two leaders discussed regional developments and called for reduced tensions, a peaceful resolution to the Iranian crisis and steps to avoid further escalation, according to an official statement. They agreed to intensify political consultations and coordination between Egypt and Bahrain in support of regional peace and stability.