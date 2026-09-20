The trilateral talks focused on efforts to end Sudan’s conflict and restore security

Egyptian FM Badr Abdelatty said any resolution must reflect Sudanese aspirations

LONDON: Egypt’s foreign minister met on Sunday with his Sudanese counterpart and a senior US adviser to discuss efforts to end Sudan’s conflict and restore security and stability, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said. Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held the trilateral talks with Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohieldin Salem and the US president’s senior adviser for Arab and African affairs, Massad Boulos, as regional and international actors seek to reduce tensions and lay the groundwork for a lasting political settlement. The officials discussed ways to build on existing de-escalation efforts and create conditions for a sustainable resolution that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people while protecting the country’s national interests. Abdelatty emphasized the need to preserve Sudan’s unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity, natural resources and state institutions. He also called for stronger regional and international efforts to end the conflict through dialogue and negotiations. In a post on X, Abdelatty described his meeting with Salem and Boulos as “constructive.” The diplomatic meeting followed renewed fighting in Sudan. Earlier on Sunday, the Sudanese Armed Forces said they had repelled an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and its allied Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North in two areas of the southeastern Blue Nile state. Sudan has been gripped by war between the army and the RSF since April 2023. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 13 million others within Sudan or across its borders, according to UN estimates.