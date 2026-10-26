Egypt's parliament has authorized military support for Saudi Arabia in response to Houthi attacks

The decision follows a request from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

CAIRO: Egypt’s parliament authorized on Monday sending military support to Saudi Arabia to defend against Houthi attacks, following a request from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The House of Representatives “approved authorizing President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to take the necessary measures to support the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” state newspaper Al-Ahram reported.