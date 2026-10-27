The market targeted is frequented by young men and RSF fighters

Nyala is considered the de facto capital of the Rapid Support Forces in western Darfur

KHARTOUM: A drone strike on a market in Nyala, the de facto capital of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in western Darfur, killed 21 people and wounded at least 40 others, a medical source and witnesses told AFP Tuesday. One Nyala resident said a market in the city’s north was struck by a drone on Monday around 8 p.m. (1800 GMT). Another said the market was frequented by young men, particularly RSF fighters. “Twenty-one people were killed in last night’s bombing, and more than 40 others injured,” a medic at Nyala Hospital said, though he was unable to identify how many were RSF fighters. Sudan’s military, at war with the RSF since April 2023, regularly strikes Nyala, where the RSF has declared a rival government to the army’s internationally recognized one in Khartoum. The war is currently being fought primarily via drones, with both sides launching sophisticated attacks from across the country, killing dozens of civilians at a time. In the first three weeks of October alone, drone strikes killed over 300 people and injured hundreds more, according to a UN tally. Since it began, the war has killed more than 200,000 people, aid workers estimate, and has triggered the world’s largest hunger and displacement crises.