Settlers entered Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Mughrabi Gate.

The event lasted several hours in the mosque’s courtyards.

Dozens of Israeli settlers entered Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday and toured its courtyards for several hours under Israeli forces’ protection. Settlers entered Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Mughrabi Gate. Israeli forces usually impose strict entry measures on visitors and worshippers of the mosque, and scrutinize their personal identities. In a related matter, a Palestinian youth was injured by the bullets of the occupation forces during their raid on the city of Qalqilya, coinciding with the arrest of four Palestinians, including two brothers, during a widespread search and inspection operation of homes in the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank.