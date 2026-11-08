The US aims to blockade Iran’s economy and trade routes

Tehran claims to have prepared for such economic pressures

DUBAI: The US cannot achieve its goals of blockading Iran’s economy and shutting its trade routes because Tehran has made preparations and communicates closely with neighbors, ‌a Revolutionary ‌Guards spokesperson ‌was quoted as saying on Sunday. Hossein Mohebbi was reacting to the US military’s Task Force Iron Gate, launched to help crack down ‌on ‌Tehran’s movement of advanced weapons ‌and other sanctioned ‌material over its land borders and through the Caspian Sea. “The Iron ‌Gate plan is merely a wordplay, the Americans cannot achieve their objectives of imposing severe economic pressure to cause economic collapse in Iran through this approach,” Mohebbi told the semi-official Fars news agency.