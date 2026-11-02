The operation followed an attack that killed two soldiers in October

Military official stated that operational activities in the area are complete

HEBRON: The Israeli army has pulled back following an operation in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, launched in the wake of an attack that killed two soldiers in late October, a military official said Monday. “This morning, following the completion of all operational activities, the soldiers withdrew from the area of operation in Hebron. Counterterrorism activities throughout Judea and Samaria continue,” the official said, using the biblical name for the Palestinian territory.