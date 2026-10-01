Sudanese former President Omar al-Bashir, 80, has been transferred from the northern city of Merowe to a hospital in the capital Khartoum for continued treatment and tests after he developed symptoms of an “unknown” medical case.

His lawyer, Mohamed El-Hassan El-Amin told Asharq Al-Awsat on Wednesday that his client was transferred to Khartoum two weeks ago for routine medical examinations, confirming that "there is no change in his health status."

However, he noted the emergence of certain symptoms of "unknown cause," which may require travel abroad to undergo testing using advanced medical equipment.

El-Amin declined to provide further details about Bashir’s condition.

However, he noted that the former president suffers from recurrent low blood pressure and infections, adding: "This is all we can disclose at this stage."

On reports about the Sudanese authorities approving Bashir's travel abroad, El-Amin stated: "There is no official decision so far."

However, he revealed that certain government officials expressed no objection.

"This request was raised more than a year ago, but no progress has been made in its implementation," he added.

El-Amin confirmed that the same official authorities facilitated the travel of the former Vice President, Bakri Hassan Saleh, to the Turkish capital, Ankara, for medical treatment, revealing for the first time his presence outside the country.

The International Criminal Court has accused Bashir of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Darfur region during his rule. He was also convicted on charges of corruption and illicit financing and faced other trials before the outbreak of the war in April 2023. At that time, he was held at a military base in Omdurman, prior to his transfer to Merowe in northern Sudan.

Sudanese media reports had said that the former president's health had deteriorated significantly over the past few days, necessitating his transfer to Khartoum.

However, high-level sources refuted to Asharq Al-Awsat claims regarding the deterioration of his health, saying that recent measures aim to pave the way for his travel abroad in anticipation of domestic political shifts or regional developments.

The sources said Islamists are seeking to preempt potential rapid shifts in the political landscape that could place the authorities, led by the President of the Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, in extreme embarrassment before the International Criminal Court if Bashir remains in the country.

According to the sources, who preferred to remain anonymous, prominent Islamist leaders in the ousted National Congress Party had previously made contacts to arrange Bashir's transfer abroad, after obtaining approval to host him.

The sources added that the ousted president had previously been offered a transfer to Eritrea but refused, despite Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki having expressed his willingness to host him.