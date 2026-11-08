A drone attack occurred on Sunday at Iraq's Khor Mor gas field, one of the largest in the Kurdistan region

SULAYMANIYAH: An Emirati-owned gas complex in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region was attacked on Sunday, disrupting the gas supply to the region's power plants, local Kurdish authorities said. "At 11:00 pm (2000 GMT), the Khor Mor gas field came under a terrorist attack," the regional natural resources and electricity authorities said in a statement, without elaborating. A Kurdish security source told AFP that an "explosive-laden drone" hit the field. The Khor Mor complex, which supplies most of Kurdistan's power stations and is owned by the United Arab Emirates firm Dana Gas, has been hit several times in recent years. Omed Ahmed, the regional electricity authority spokesperson, said the attack against Khor Mor halted the gas supply. Authorities said they were taking all necessary measures to reduce the impact of the attack on the region's power grid. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Long-plagued by conflict, Iraq frequently suffers such attacks. For years, the Kurdistan region has repeatedly been targeted by rocket and drone strikes mostly against its oilfields, and local authorities have previously blamed Iran-backed Iraqi armed groups. During the Middle East war, it became a frequent target for such attacks carried out by Iran or its allied Iraqi armed groups. Washington has long pressured Iraq to disarm Iran-backed groups. Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi has vowed to ensure that armed factions hand over their weapons to the state.