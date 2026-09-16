AWS data centers in UAE and Bahrain were hit by drone strikes in March.

The company cannot restart several affected sites.

Washington, United States: Several Amazon data centers in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain hit by drone strikes in March cannot be reactivated, the company’s cloud arm said on Tuesday. Amazon Web Services (AWS) said it was unable to restart several sites in Bahrain and one in the UAE. AWS has three sites in Bahrain, according to its website. “After a thorough assessment, we have determined that we are unable to restore access to the resources and data hosted exclusively in this Region,” it said in a status update. AWS said in early March that drone strikes damaged two of its data centers in the UAE and a facility in Bahrain. The incidents, which occurred a few days after the United States and Israel began attacking Iran, were “a result of the ongoing conflict” in the Middle East, AWS said at the time. AWS is the world’s leading cloud computing provider, competing with rivals including Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud to offer infrastructure that underpins popular apps and websites, as well as powering generative AI. AWS said on Tuesday that it was still working to restore its “resources” at two sites in the UAE. “Since the disruption began in March, most customers have been able to re-establish their operations in other Regions by restoring backups or copying data that remained accessible,” AWS said, referring to its infrastructure in the UAE. In the case of Bahrain, the company said it had “exhausted every option for restoring data and resources that had not been migrated before the Region became unavailable.”