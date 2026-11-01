DUBAI: Palestinian-Jordanian singer Zeyne has thanked US rapper Macklemore for bringing together musicians and supporters of Palestine through his recently concluded Free Palestine tour, after joining the lineup for its Paris concert. Taking to Instagram late Saturday, the singer shared a series of backstage photographs featuring herself alongside Macklemore and Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories. She also posted a message of appreciation for the rapper and his team, writing: “Thank you @macklemore and the entire team for putting together the most beautiful tour … filled my heart with so much love seeing so many people come together for a free Palestine.” Zeyne performed at the second stop of the three-date European tour, which took place at Paris’ Accor Arena on Oct. 29. She was among an international lineup of musicians who joined Macklemore onstage, including Norwegian singer Aurora, French artist Pomme, Palestinian rapper Tamer Nafar, Syrian rapper Siba and American rock band Portugal. The Man. The evening also featured appearances from Albanese, journalist Ahmed Shihab-Eldin and Dutch actress Carice van Houten, who joined the event as guest speakers. Albanese addressed the audience about Palestinian steadfastness, urging those in attendance to turn solidarity into collective action. The Paris concert followed the tour’s opening night in Dublin on Oct. 26, which featured performances from Irish singer Hozier, hip-hop group Kneecap and Palestinian singer Lina Makoul, among others. The series concluded with a sold-out show at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on Oct. 30. Organized by Macklemore, the concerts were intended to raise funds for 12 organizations supporting Palestinians through humanitarian assistance, medical care, education, advocacy and community initiatives. Beneficiaries included Medical Aid for Palestinians, the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, Gaza Soup Kitchen and UNRWA USA. The tour came after Macklemore was removed from the remaining dates of Ed Sheeran’s US stadium tour following his outspoken comments in support of Palestinians. Zeyne, meanwhile, has continued to establish herself on the international music scene. The singer, who has previously spoken about her heritage through her work, recently embarked on her AWDA international tour, performing across several European cities. She also made an appearance at Milan Fashion Week, attending Bottega Veneta’s runway show.