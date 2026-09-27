The Ember Dining in Jeddah features a wood-fire cooking approach, blending European, Asian, and Mediterranean flavors

Signature dishes include ember burrata salad and kimchi hummus, the latter served with freshly baked garlic bread

JEDDAH: The Ember Dining in Jeddah takes a wood-fire approach to a menu that moves between European, Asian and Mediterranean influences. The concept is clear from the first bite, but what makes the meal interesting is how the fire is used across different dishes rather than simply adding a smoky taste to everything. The seating area is very soothing, with dark tones across the walls creating a warm wood-fire feel, while the open kitchen lets guests watch the live cooking from their tables. I started with the ember burrata salad, where tomatoes, burrata, olives, fried capers and balsamic glaze come together without making the dish too heavy. The kimchi hummus is worth trying with the freshly baked garlic bread. Sesame-pickled kimchi adds a tangy note to the hummus, while the combination of Asian and Arabic flavors gives it a distinctive character. For Asian-inspired options, the Asian fish tacos pair crispy seabass with mango slaw and wasabi mayo, with charred lemon adding another layer of flavor. The yakitori tacos take a similar approach with chicken, Korean mayo and slaw, although the combination can feel quite rich. Under the wood-fire steaks options, the black Angus rib-eye is finished with a creamy peppercorn sauce and chives, with the wood-fire cooking adding a charred flavour to the meat. The steak is tender and melts in the mouth, while the sauce adds to the overall flavour without overpowering it. The pasta and pizza section offers plenty of choice. The seafood risotto combines seabass, calamari and shrimp with wood-fired tomato rice, while the charred truffle rigatoni is better suited to those who enjoy creamy, earthy flavors, although the truffle can overpower the dish. The pizzas use 48-hour fermented dough, with the truffle garlic being one of the more interesting choices. To finish, the creme brulee with mixed berry compote is worth saving room for. Overall, The Ember Dining works best when several dishes are shared, with a meal for two costing around SR300 ($79.88).