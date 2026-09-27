DUBAI: Gaza documentary “NAZA,” directed by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, has won the Audience Award for Best European Film at the San Sebastian Film Festival, following its Venice premiere, where it received the Special Jury Prize. The award came as the film made its North American premiere at the New York Film Festival, where Abraham used a post-screening Q&A to address the US government’s support for Israel and its military campaign in Gaza. “It’s important for us to see this film at this moment, as you were saying, because these older officials are talking about what is being done with taxpayer money from people sitting here,” Abraham told the NYFF audience. “This is what your country is supporting and funding … Part of the goal (of this film) is to make denial of what’s going on in Gaza harder.” Abraham and Szor, who previously co-directed the Oscar-winning documentary “No Other Land” alongside Basel Adra and Hamdan Ballal, have described “NAZA” as an examination of the systems behind Israel’s bombing of Gaza and the killing of Palestinian civilians. The film is based on testimony from 24 anonymous Israeli military whistleblowers who accuse the army of widespread killing of civilians in Gaza with the use of artificial intelligence-powered targeting systems. The San Sebastian recognition adds to the documentary’s festival run, which has included a Special Jury Prize at Venice and a major reception at its premiere. “NAZA” is set for a US theatrical release beginning at New York’s IFC Center, before expanding to other cities. Abraham said Thursday that the documentary will be made available online for free in November.