DUBAI: Hollywood actor John Malkovich has withdrawn from a performance of “The Music Critic” in Israel after promotional material attributed comments to him that he says he never made. The Oscar-nominated actor was due to appear in the satirical musical at Tel Aviv’s Charles Bronfman Auditorium in April as part of the show’s international tour. The controversy began after a promotional release issued by a public relations company working with the show’s Israeli promoter included comments presented as statements from Malkovich. The remarks expressed enthusiasm about performing in Israel and described a strong connection with the Israeli audience. Malkovich said that he became aware of the statements only after they were published. “I was made aware of an article which appeared in The Hollywood Reporter (first published in The Jerusalem Post) announcing a date in Tel Aviv, Israel, for a performance of a piece called ‘The Music Critic,’ one of the numerous classical music collaborations and live theatre performances I have been touring in for nearly two decades and which I have performed in 47 countries at last count,” he said. “The Tel Aviv date was meant to be one of several touring stops throughout Europe and the Middle East.” The disputed comments were prepared by a publicity company without his knowledge or approval, he said. “A PR company hired by the Israeli promoter drafted a quote for the article that was attributed to me, though I never made the statements that were quoted, nor was I consulted before they were printed. “I did not utter these phrases and they most certainly are not approved by me, nor do they reflect my feelings. The fact that they were printed as direct quotes from me is unacceptable and untenable. For this reason, I have decided I cannot participate in the Tel Aviv performance,” he said. “My appearance in any country, even my own, does not constitute approval of said country’s policies, nor actions, nor its elected or unelected leaders. “My appearances would also not condone nor mean that I am in supposed ‘solidarity’ with any particular political cause, nor with the killing of innocents, nor with any acts of terrorism, nor any other kind of barbarity.” The PR firm has apologized for the error and the Israeli producer has acknowledged the issue. Malkovich had previously worked in Israel in 2008 and 2013.