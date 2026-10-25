DUBAI: Hannah Einbinder has described speaking out in support of Palestinians as a responsibility, arguing that public figures have an obligation to use their platforms to draw attention to the Israeli military campaign in Gaza. The “Hacks” actress made the remarks during an appearance at The New Yorker Festival in New York on Friday. “I see it as the bare minimum,” Einbinder said of her decision to speak publicly. “I think we are living in a time that is perhaps the worst point in human history. I think the threat of AI and climate (change) push us into that territory. And I know how many eyes I have on me. I know that difference that it can make. I know it from a financial perspective. I know that I can raise money. I have done it, and so I know that folks like myself and folks with even larger platforms can make tangible difference in the world. And for me, that’s been very specific to Palestine, and so knowing that, I don’t really see any other option.” Einbinder recalled attending vigils organized by IfNotNow, a Jewish movement opposing the occupation of Palestinian territories, alongside friends. “I started to attend IfNotNow vigils with my friends who were going, who were already anti-Zionists, and I found this amazing Jewish community and these Jewish spaces for me to go on a journey of unlearning the propaganda that we’re fed systemically,” she said. “I think that it was just so intrinsically tied to my values and my sense of justice, and I felt like I have to make up for lost time because I was complicit and unconscious in this system for so long, and I have to change my mind and I have to learn and grow, and so that’s what I’ve tried to do,” she added. The actress also paid tribute to Palestinian journalists, singling out Al Jazeera correspondent Anas Al-Sharif, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in August 2025. Einbinder said the risks associated with expressing her views were insignificant compared with the sacrifices made by Palestinians documenting events in Gaza. The actress has repeatedly used high-profile appearances to advocate for Palestinian rights. In September 2025, she ended her Emmy acceptance speech for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for “Hacks” by calling for a free Palestine.