RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Red Sea Yacht Show is expected to generate more than SR1.8 billion ($480 million) in investment returns through yacht sales, charters and luxury tourism, according to the Saudi Press Agency. The event will be held at Jeddah Yacht Club & Marina from Oct. 14 to 17, 2027, with organizers targeting around 50 yachts, 150 exhibitors and more than 10,000 visitors. The fleet of new and pre-owned superyachts, support vessels and day cruisers displayed at the event is expected to be valued at more than $3 billion. The show follows a cooperation agreement signed by Public Investment Fund-owned events company Sela and exhibition organizer Tahaluf during the Monaco Yacht Show. The agreement was backed by Makkah Region Deputy Gov. Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, who also chairs the National Events Calendar Committee for Jeddah. The show comes as Saudi Arabia expands its marine-tourism infrastructure along the Red Sea, with Red Sea Global launching a yachting network linking Amaala and Shura Island from winter 2026. The network will initially offer access to 278 berths and accommodate yachts of up to 120 metres. Commercial links Sela and Tahaluf will jointly organize and promote the show internationally, with support from Informa and BOAT International aimed at connecting Monaco’s established yacht market with emerging opportunities along Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast. Mediterranean yacht fleets are expected to transition to winter routes in the Red Sea, as Saudi Arabia seeks to position its coastline as an extension of Mediterranean cruising routes. Alongside yacht viewings and industry meetings, the show will include exhibitions covering watches, jewelry and luxury cars, as well as dining, golf and diving experiences. The announcement highlighted more than $22.4 billion in ongoing investment along the Red Sea coast, including tourism destinations and maritime infrastructure. Building the marine ecosystem Saudi entities have announced additional projects intended to support yacht owners beyond the four-day show. Sela signed a memorandum of understanding with Aicon Saudi in September to explore the development of a specialized yacht-maintenance facility in Jeddah. The project seeks to address a shortage of domestic capacity, as much of the major maintenance for yachts operating in the Red Sea is currently performed in Europe. The Saudi Red Sea Authority had issued eight yacht-rental licenses by the end of the first quarter of 2026. It has previously projected that the sector could attract 250,000 yachting visitors, generate $2.9 billion in related tourism spending and support 28,000 jobs by 2030.