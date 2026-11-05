Savola Group reported a 26% increase in recurring net profit, reaching SR500 million ($133.3 million) in the first nine months of 2026, driven by higher food processing volumes and cost management.

Despite this growth in recurring profits, net profit attributable to shareholders fell 22.2% to SR530 million, influenced by prior non-recurring gains.

RIYADH: Food and retail company Savola Group’s recurring net profit rose 26 percent year on year to SR500 million ($133.3 million) in the first nine months of 2026, supported by higher food processing volumes and cost discipline. The Saudi firm also approved an interim cash dividend of SR210 million, equivalent to SR0.70 per share, for the first half of 2026. Net profit attributable to shareholders, however, fell 22.2 percent to SR530 million, with the year-earlier period benefiting from non-recurring gains. Group revenue increased 3.1 percent to SR20.1 billion. CEO Sameh Hassan said: “Our teams maintained continuity of supply and protected margins through disciplined pricing and cost management.” He added that regional developments had created greater logistical challenges across the group’s raw-material supply chain, significantly increased insurance premiums and contributed to a more cautious consumer environment. Earnings comparison Third-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders declined 66.7 percent to SR128 million, compared with SR386 million a year earlier. The third quarter of 2025 included SR257 million in non-recurring gains, primarily from the reversal of prior-year zakat accruals. On a recurring basis, quarterly net profit was broadly stable at SR127 million, compared with SR129 million in the same period last year. Food processing revenue increased 6.6 percent to SR10.5 billion in the first nine months, with volume growth contributing SR891 million, or 9.1 percent, more than offsetting softer sugar prices globally and in Egypt. Segment net profit climbed 66 percent to SR454 million. Retail pressures Panda’s nine-month revenue was stable at SR8.5 billion, while recurring net income declined to SR28 million amid competitive pricing and higher costs associated with network expansion. Online sales grew approximately 2.5 times year on year, supported by the expansion of its Ocado-enabled platform and wider distribution through aggregator platforms. The digital expansion builds on growth in 2025, when Panda’s online revenue increased approximately threefold, according to Savola’s 2025 investor presentation. Its store network reached 227 outlets at the end of December, up from 209 a year earlier.