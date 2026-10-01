RIYADH: Rolls-Royce has become the first high-speed engine manufacturer to license production in Saudi Arabia after signing an agreement with local industrial company Makeen. The firm will manufacture and assemble mtu Series 2000 marine engines under the deal, building on a Framework License Agreement signed by the companies in November 2023, Rolls-Royce said. The engines are used in a range of marine applications, including high-speed ferries, patrol vessels, search-and-rescue craft and crew transfer vessels. The series has a power range of up to 1,939 kilowatts, according to mtu. The deal comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to expand domestic manufacturing and local value chains under its Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy. The 2025 Vision 2030 annual report said the number of factories benefiting from localization measures increased to more than 6,700 in 2025 from over 3,900 in 2020. Andreas Gortz, president of the Mobile and Sustainable Solutions Business Unit at Rolls-Royce Power Systems, said: “This agreement allows us to combine proven mtu technology with local manufacturing capabilities and support the Kingdom’s ambition to build a strong domestic industrial base with advanced technology.” The agreement is expected to support projects in marine and naval applications, including high-speed ferries, coast guard vessels and patrol boats, according to Rolls-Royce. The company said capabilities for marine applications are targeted to be followed by rail. “Our partnership with Rolls-Royce Power Systems brings world-class high-speed engine technology to the Kingdom and helps create a strong foundation for local manufacturing, skills development and future industrial growth," said Fawaz Al-Thubaiti, CEO of Makeen. Local manufacturing The agreement builds on Rolls-Royce’s longstanding presence in Saudi Arabia, dating back to the 1960s, with its engineering expertise supporting critical technologies across the Kingdom’s air, maritime and land sectors. Makeen is investing in Saudi manufacturing capabilities to localize advanced technologies and expand domestic industrial capacity, supporting the Kingdom’s broader efforts to increase local participation across key economic sectors. The partners will next focus on developing the capabilities needed to support future customer projects and strengthen Saudi Arabia’s local industrial ecosystem for high-performance engine solutions.