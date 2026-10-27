The certificates confirm the national origin of exported goods and assist exporters in meeting market requirements.

The issuance is part of Saudi Arabia's strategy to expand manufacturing and reduce oil dependency, targeting annual manufacturing exports of over SR557 billion by 2030.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia issued 58,000 certificates of origin in September, up 9.7 percent from August, supporting exporters across industrial, commercial and individual sectors. The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued 52,895 certificates in August, 50,030 in July and 47,368 in June, according to ministry figures. The certificates establish the national origin of goods exported overseas and help exporters meet destination-market requirements. The service is available to industrial establishments, companies, institutions and individuals, including farmers, fishermen, sole proprietors and local artisans. The rise in certificate issuance comes as Saudi Arabia works to expand manufacturing and reduce its dependence on oil. Under the National Industrial Strategy, the Kingdom aims to increase annual manufacturing goods exports to more than SR557 billion ($148 billion) by 2030 and SR892 billion by 2035. Those targets are three times and 5.3 times the 2020 level, respectively, according to the ministry. Saudi Arabia’s efforts to expand non-oil exports come as businesses face uncertainty over regional transport links and access to overseas markets. Regional conflicts have disrupted trade routes and raised concerns about shipping costs and delivery times across the Middle East. Saudi Arabia’s national non-oil exports excluding re-exports rose 8.5 percent year on year to SR18.32 billion in August, according to the General Authority for Statistics. Non-oil exports including re-exports fell 9.1 percent over the same period. Certificates support market access The ministry issues four types of certificates of origin, covering exports to Gulf Cooperation Council countries, other Arab countries, destinations covered by preferential trade agreements, and markets that do not grant preferential treatment. The preferential certificates apply to eligible exports under free trade agreements between GCC countries and partner economies, while general certificates are issued in Arabic and English. Exporters can apply for certificates and track applications through the ministry’s online platform without visiting its branches. The certification service is part of the ministry’s broader efforts to facilitate exports, streamline procedures and improve the competitiveness of Saudi products in global markets. Chemical clearance applications In another development, the ministry processed 835 applications for chemical clearance services in September, including 787 requests to import unrestricted chemical substances and 48 applications for licences to import restricted chemicals. The applications covered 2,558 consignments of restricted chemicals. The service allows industrial investors to apply for permits to import or export chemicals and obtain clearance for chemicals used in industrial facilities through the ministry’s digital platform. The ministry said the service aims to simplify procedures for industrial establishments and facilitate the movement of chemical materials through approved channels.