Overall tourism receipts for the first nine months of 2026 amounted to $6.35 billion, up by 4.9%.

Revenue from European visitors decreased by 23.7% and US visitors by 16.3%, while income from Jordanian expatriates fell by 4.1%.

RIYADH: Jordan’s tourism income jumped 21.5 percent year on year in September to $794.3 million, lifting receipts for the first nine months of 2026 by 4.9 percent despite steep declines in revenue from European and US visitors. Tourism income reached $6.35 billion in January-September, according to preliminary data from the Central Bank of Jordan. The gains helped offset weaker revenue from other markets. Income from European visitors fell 23.7 percent in the first nine months, while receipts from US nationals declined 16.3 percent and those from Jordanian expatriates dropped 4.1 percent. The recovery comes as regional conflict continues to disrupt air travel and weigh on tourism prospects across the Middle East. Passenger demand for airlines in the region fell 14.6 percent year on year in August, reversing an improving trend, according to the International Air Transport Association. “The data show tourism income from Arabs rose by 18.8 percent and from Asian nationalities by 12.3 percent,” the bank said, referring to the nine-month period. Uneven recovery Income from other nationalities fell 38.2 percent during January-September, the bank added. The September increase followed a 17.2 percent annual rise in August, when tourism receipts reached $1.14 billion. The bank’s earlier figures showed tourism income for the first eight months increased 2.9 percent to $5.56 billion. The sector had recorded a weaker first half, with income falling 5.3 percent to about $3.5 billion, according to central bank data reported by the Jordan News Agency, or Petra. June receipts nevertheless rose 7 percent year on year to $685 million. Tourism spending abroad by Jordanians and residents fell 4.9 percent to $1.51 billion during the first nine months. However, spending rose 4.6 percent in September alone to $152 million. Industry priorities Commenting on the nine-month figures, tourism investor Osama Abu Taleb told Petra that maintaining the recovery required reviving demand from Europe and North America while strengthening gains from Arab and Asian markets. “Abu Taleb called for shifting industry focus toward maximizing the economic value per visitor by extending average lengths of stay, increasing per-capita spending, and weaving integrated regional itineraries that channel economic benefits directly into local communities and small enterprises,” Petra reported. Bahjat Hamdan, a Jordanian Businessmen Association board member and tourism investor, called for expanded direct air links to Aqaba and greater promotion of medical, religious, ecological, adventure and business tourism. He also emphasized that marketing efforts should be supported by workforce training, better service standards and easier access to financing for businesses operating in Jordan’s tourism sector.