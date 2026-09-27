New marine network will connect 278 berths across two marinas under a single berthing agreement from winter 2026

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global has launched its “Yacht Network,” a new operator for marinas and yacht clubs along the Kingdom’s Red Sea coast. The network brings the company’s marine services under a single management platform, offering yacht owners, charter guests, captains and crews an integrated experience as they explore the Red Sea. Starting in winter 2026, private and charter yachts sailing along Saudi Arabia’s northwestern coast will be able to navigate the marine corridor between Amaala and Shura Island at The Red Sea destination under a single berthing agreement, providing access to 278 berths across two marinas. Amaala Marina, part of Amaala Yacht Club, will offer 119 berths, while Shura Island Marina will provide 159. Both facilities will accommodate yachts of up to 120 meters in length. Additional marinas and anchorage areas are expected to join the network during 2027. Connecting the coast Red Sea Global Group CEO John Pagano said the launch of the Yacht Network marked an important milestone in strengthening the Red Sea’s position as a destination for the international yachting community. He said the network would enable yacht owners and charter guests to enjoy a connected experience along the coastline, while making day-to-day operations easier for captains and crews by coordinating berthing and marine services through a single network. Pagano added that the company’s ambition was to make sailing between its destinations as seamless as possible while delivering a level of service that met the expectations of the global yachting community. Two marina hubs Located approximately 2,400 km from Monaco via the Suez Canal, Amaala Yacht Club serves as a gateway to the Red Sea and connects visitors with Amaala, the ultra-luxury wellness destination being developed by Red Sea Global. Shura Island Marina, the largest marina located on an island in Saudi Arabia, will form the network’s second hub, providing direct access to Shura Island, the vibrant heart of The Red Sea destination. The Yacht Network’s operating standards are aligned with the regulatory code of the Saudi Red Sea Authority, as well as the environmental stewardship approach led by Corallium – Marine Life Institute at Amaala. Red Sea Global is also a member of the Marina Industries Association under the International Council of Marine Industry Associations, the Marine Recreation Association and the Yacht Harbor Association, supporting high standards of service and operational excellence across its facilities.