Ceer has launched its first electric vehicles, the Exobot sedan and SUV, marking a significant step for Saudi Arabia’s domestic automotive industry.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasized the need for innovative design during the development of Ceer vehicles to differentiate them from existing global products.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s electric vehicle market has entered a new phase after homegrown carmaker Ceer unveiled its first models, yet analysts say turning consumer curiosity into sales will depend on charging, price and trust. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, chairman of the Public Investment Fund, launched the Exobot sedan and SUV on Sept. 21, the first vehicles from the Kingdom’s first domestic car brand. Speaking at the unveiling, Ceer CEO James DeLuca revealed the crown prince pushed his team during the design process to ensure the vehicles are set apart from products currently available in global markets Early interest Vivek Sharma, automotive research practice lead for the APP region at market research firm NielsenIQ, told Arab News that a homegrown brand could help change the current consumer behaviour in Saudi Arabia which is “high in curiosity and consideration,” but still at an early stage in actual adoption. “A homegrown brand such as Ceer could make electric mobility feel more relevant and credible by developing vehicles and services around Saudi conditions and consumer needs,” he said. “It can also connect EV adoption with national innovation, pride and industrial development.” But local identity alone will not guarantee adoption, he said, with trust dependent on quality, warranties, charging access and after-sales service. Long drives That point was emphasised by Abdulrahman Al-Khaldi, owner of the Emmad Al Deen car dealership in Riyadh and an automotive content creator. “The issue is that if I drive to Makkah, for example, I would have to stop halfway and spend 30 minutes charging the car. That makes the journey tiring for me,” Al-Khaldi said. “If charging stations are not widely available, there will not be significant demand for Ceer or electric vehicles in general,” he added. Early days Charging is also flagged in a new report from management consultancy Arthur D. Little. Its 2026 Global Electric Mobility Readiness Index ranks Saudi Arabia 30th of 31 markets, describing its EV sector as nascent but strategically positioned for growth. EVs made up less than 2 percent of the Kingdom’s roughly 857,000 new vehicle registrations in 2025, the highest total in a decade, according to the report. The country had about 1,200 charging points at the end of 2025, around 80 percent of them AC chargers. High-power charging remains limited, with only a small number of installations along highways and through Tesla’s network, the report said. Under the Saudi Green Initiative, the Kingdom targets 30 percent EV penetration in Riyadh by 2030 and plans to expand public charging to several thousand units, Arthur D. Little noted. Saudi Arabia is targeting up to 300,000 units of annual EV production capacity by 2030, with Ceer and PIF’s majority stake in US electric carmaker Lucid central to that plan, the report said. “While adoption remains at an early stage, investment is extending beyond vehicle sales into industrial capacity, local manufacturing and charging infrastructure,” Joseph Salem, partner and Middle East lead at Arthur D. Little, said in a statement. Market view Automotive journalist Abdulrahman Rammal told Arab News he is seeing a tangible increase in consumer inquiries and test-drive requests for EVs across the Kingdom. Local manufacturing, including Ceer’s complex, addresses long-standing concerns about spare parts, servicing and maintenance, he said, while better batteries and faster charging are easing range anxiety. Offering midsize and full-size SUVs alongside sedans also fits local demand, he noted, as SUVs make up a major share of family car sales in Saudi Arabia. Built at home PIF launched Ceer in 2022 in partnership with Taiwanese electronics maker Foxconn. The company has said the Exobot models are the first of seven vehicles to be rolled out over the next five years. All will be built at Ceer’s complex in the King Salman Automotive Cluster in King Abdullah Economic City, which is being developed to produce up to 170,000 vehicles a year, according to the company. Ceer aims to reach 45 percent local content by 2034 and expects to contribute more than SR30 billion ($8 billion) to gross domestic product by then, it has said. Local production can allow cars to be designed around Saudi Arabia’s climate, roads, family needs and digital expectations, NielsenIQ’s Sharma said, while improving parts availability and service times. “However, consumers will compare local vehicles with established international benchmarks,” he said, adding: “Strong quality, safety, durability, warranties and resale performance will be essential for Saudi manufacture to become a positive and trusted quality signal.” Road to 2030 Sharma expects competition to intensify around price, technology and design. Established carmakers bring trust and service networks, EV specialists bring innovation and local brands offer market relevance, he said. By 2030, he expects a larger, more diverse market that moves beyond early adopters toward mainstream replacement purchases. He sees SUVs and family vehicles leading that shift, with dependable highway range, rapid charging, strong air conditioning and spacious interiors. Signs of a genuine turning point would include EVs’ share of new private car sales, stronger uptake outside the premium segment and a credible used-EV market, he said. “EVs can move into the mainstream when buyers no longer feel they must compromise on charging convenience, range, servicing, price or resale value,” Sharma said.