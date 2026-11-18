The agreement is aimed at advancing Ceer's strategic objectives and enhancing the Kingdom's automotive manufacturing industry.

Saudi Arabia aims to achieve an annual automotive manufacturing capacity of 280,000 cars by 2030 and localize 40% of automotive value chains, including parts for electric and internal combustion vehicles.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund-owned electric vehicle manufacturer Ceer has signed a financial agreement worth approximately SR2.6 billion with Arab National Bank and Riyad Bank to support its expansion plans. The agreement, signed at the company’s headquarters in Riyadh, is expected to advance its strategic objectives and support the development of Saudi Arabia’s automotive manufacturing industry, according to a statement. Saudi Arabia targets growth in automotive manufacturing sector The financing agreement comes as the Kingdom seeks to expand its domestic automotive manufacturing capabilities. The National Industrial Development and Logistics Program has set a target of reaching an annual manufacturing capacity of 280,000 cars by 2030, while localizing 40 percent of automotive value chains, including parts and components for both electric and internal combustion engine vehicles. The country’s first homegrown automotive brand unveiled its first two flagship EVs in September, as part of a planned portfolio of seven models to be launched over the next five years. The vehicles will be manufactured at the company’s production complex in Saudi Arabia. By 2034, Ceer is projected to contribute $8 billion to the country’s gross domestic product and $21 billion to improving its trade balance, according to the Public Investment Fund. Banks back CEER’s role in advancing Saudi automotive industry “This agreement reflects ANB and Riyad Bank’s confidence in Ceer's business model and long-term outlook. Together, we are investing in the future of a Saudi automotive brand built for the Kingdom and its future economic ambitions,” Joerg Schuessler, chief financial officer of Ceer, said at the signing ceremony. Chief Wholesale Bank Officer at Arab National Bank, Louai Al-Zaher, added: “This agreement also underscores ANB’s role as an active banking partner in supporting promising economic sectors, particularly the automotive manufacturing industry, contributing to strengthening the Kingdom’s industrial sector and advancing the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.” Mohammed Abu Al-Naja, chief corporate banking officer at Riyad Bank, noted that the signing of the financing agreement reaffirms the bank’s commitment to “supporting national industries, and advancing sustainable transport in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative.”