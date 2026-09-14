RIYADH: Inflation in Oman accelerated in August, while Jordan recorded a more moderate annual increase and a monthly decline in consumer prices, official data showed. Oman’s inflation rate rose to 3.4 percent year on year in August, up from 3.2 percent in July and above the 2.9 percent average recorded during the first eight months of 2026, Oman News Agency reported, citing data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information. Transport prices saw an annual increase of 8.5 percent, while food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 7 percent and miscellaneous goods and services were up 6.1 percent. Vegetable prices jumped 19 percent, and fruit prices rose 16.3 percent, while housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels fell 0.6 percent. Oman’s August inflation rate was higher than that of several regional peers, although the latest comparable figures for Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Morocco are for July. Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation was 1.8 percent in July, while Jordan’s was 2.7 percent, according to official data. Morocco recorded a 0.6 percent annual decline in consumer prices. “At the governorate level, Al Dhahirah Governorate recorded the highest inflation rate in the Sultanate of Oman during August, at 4.8 percent, followed by Muscat Governorate at 3.9 percent, then Al Dakhiliyah Governorate at 3.8 percent, and Al Wusta Governorate at 3.4 percent,” the ONA reported, adding that Dhofar posted the lowest rate at 2.1 percent. The inflation reading comes as Oman’s economy continues to expand, with real gross domestic product growing 2.6 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2026, driven by stronger oil and gas activity and growth in services. The International Monetary Fund in June projected Oman’s economy to grow by around 3.7 percent in 2026, driven by higher oil production. The IMF said non-hydrocarbon growth was expected to be affected by the regional conflict before recovering in 2027. Jordan inflation eases Jordan’s inflation averaged 2.2 percent during the first eight months of 2026 compared with the same period of last year, according to the Department of Statistics’ monthly Consumer Price Index report. Inflation stood at 2.66 percent year on year in August, while the consumer price index declined 0.25 percent from July, indicating weaker monthly price pressures. Rents were the largest contributor to inflation during the eight-month period, adding 0.71 percentage points, followed by transport at 0.6 percentage points. In August alone, transport was the largest contributor, adding 1.12 percentage points, followed by rents at 0.76 percentage points and oils and fats at 0.29 percentage points. Declines in fruits and nuts, vegetables and dried and canned legumes, and dairy products and eggs partially offset inflationary pressures. Jordan’s real GDP grew 2.9 percent in the first quarter, up from 2.7 percent a year earlier, according to official data. Petra said the economy maintained positive growth despite challenging regional geopolitical conditions. In June, the IMF made about $188 million available to Jordan, comprising $134 million under its Extended Fund Facility and $54 million under its Resilience and Sustainability Facility. The funding followed the completion of the fifth EFF review and second RSF review.