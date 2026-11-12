RIYADH: The 10th edition of the Future Investment Initiative will take place in Riyadh from Oct. 25 to 28, 2027, after being postponed from its original date 2026 date. FII10 was set to take place on Oct. 26–29 of this year before being delayed, with organizers saying the move was intended to ensure the anniversary edition delivered the scale, quality and impact expected by its partners, members, speakers and participants. The decision came amid heightened security risks and travel disruptions across the region. The 2027 edition will carry the theme “The Power of Legacy,” according to the institute, the Saudi Press Agency reported. FII marks decade with more than $250bn in deals, pledges The conference has developed into an international investment platform since its launch in 2017. According to the FII Institute, its first decade has seen it host more than 65,000 attendees from 136 nationalities and facilitate more than $250 billion in signed agreements and pledges. “FII10 is a milestone of global significance, marking a decade of bringing together world leaders, investors and decision-makers. The decision to move this landmark edition to October 2027 reflects our commitment to ensuring the highest level of international participation, visibility and impact,” Princess Maha bint Mishari bin Abdulaziz, CEO of the FII, said. She added: “We look forward to welcoming our global community to Riyadh for an exceptional 10th anniversary edition.” Miami, Asia summits to precede Riyadh edition Ahead of FII10, the institute will continue its international engagement through the FII PRIORITY Summit in Miami, scheduled for March 31 to April 2, 2027. It also plans to hold the FII PRIORITY Summit in Asia in 2027, with the date and venue to be announced at a later stage. The ninth edition, held in Riyadh in October 2025, attracted more than 9,000 delegates and 650 speakers across 250 sessions. It generated more than $50 billion in signed agreements and investment pledges spanning artificial intelligence, advanced technology, renewable energy and infrastructure.